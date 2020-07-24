BANGOR — After serving as city manager here for the past five years, Regina Hoover has stepped down to spend more time caring for her family.
“She resigned because of her husband’s illness,” Mayor Darren Williams said.
Hoover spent her last day on the job on Friday, July 17. In the meantime, city council members voted to hire Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson to serve as interim manager for the next 90 days.
“He might just stay on as manager if the job is suitable for him,” Williams said.
However, if that is not the case, the council will begin accepting applications to fill the city manager vacancy.
Simpson will be getting help in running both the police department and city management, according to Williams. “A sergeant will be handling the day-to-day operations at the police department,” he said.
Hoover oversaw the restructuring of the police department and reopening of the department’s headquarters on Division Avenue after the building underwent extensive renovations. She also streamlined city services, oversaw improvements to city parks and, most recently, the renovation and expansion of the city hall council chambers to accommodate a larger audience.
Bangor, under her leadership, also became one of the few municipalities in Van Buren County to safely allow medical and recreational marijuana-related establishments locate in town. There are now several grow and processing facilities in the city’s industrial park and two retail establishments downtown. The city council’s decision to allow cannabis businesses operate in the city limits has led to a resurgence of the town’s economy. When Hoover started as manager five years ago, there were a number of vacant downtown storefronts. Now there are only a handful. The industrial park had a similar issue, but is now down to just one vacant parcel, according to a podcast interview that Hoover conducted with Rob Byrd on 103.5 FM a year ago.
Prior to her job as city manager, Hoover served as Bangor Township supervisor for nearly 11 years. She also was employed as office manager for 18 years at State Farm insurance in Bangor.