BANGOR — Bangor Public School district voters approved a $7.25 million bond proposal following Tuesday’s special election.
The proposal passed, 371-332, according to unofficial counts from the Van Buren County Clerk’s office.
Proposed upgrades that are part of the bond proposal include improved security of building entrances; parking lot expansion at South Walnut Elementary School; South Walnut playground improvements; and new educational technology district-wide.
Improvements at the high school and middle school will include media center renovations; STEM lab renovations; classroom furniture and equipment upgrades; cafeteria serving area improvements; restroom renovations; additional staff restrooms; and replacement of flooring in several classrooms.
Bangor Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the current tax rate won’t increase since the bond issue passed.
“In December of 2022, the district levied 4.5 mils to taxpayers,” Johnson said in a previous interview. “That millage rate is projected to be 3.46 in December of 2023.”
The district asked voters to approve the 1.04 millage on Tuesday to hold the current millage at 4.5 mils, Johnson said. With voter approval Tuesday, of the millage, the 1.04 rate will provide $7.25 million over the next 30 years to allow the district to make facility upgrades.
The proposal comes on the heels of a previous $41 million bond issue that was denied by voters in May 2022.
“After the defeat, the district reviewed the request along with input from the community,” Johnson said. “People had things they did not support: Raising taxes from their current millage, major improvements to athletic facilities and other structures. What we did hear was support of school safety and the educational environment. The facilities committee worked to review the 2022 request and began eliminating things that did not fit safety and educational environment, and that is how this proposal was created.”
Van Buren election results
Voters in Van Buren County passed a number of millage proposals on Tuesday. Unofficial results include:
Bangor: Voters renewed a 0.5-mill proposal for five years, 109-50, to fund the Bangor Historical Society’s services, programs and maintenance at the museum building.
Bangor Township: Voters approved a 4-mill renewal for road maintenance and improvements by a vote of 118-77.
Bloomingdale schools: Voters approved a proposal, 170-98, to allow the district to levy up to 18 mills on non-homestead properties for two years to override the Headlee rollback law that reduced the millage by 0.78 mills.
Covert Township: Voters approved the following millage proposals: Five-year, 1.9 mills for police protection, 125-29; five-year 0.5 mills for ambulance and fire protection, 133-21; five-year 0.5 mills for road maintenance, 133-22.
Keeler Township: Voters approved a four-year 0.75-millage proposal for police protection 183-92, and a four-year road improvement millage renewal 178-94, but split evenly on overriding a Headlee rollback proposal. The vote was 137-137, meaning that for now the reduced millage rate will stay the same.