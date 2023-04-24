BANGOR — Bangor High School and Middle School students were given the day off Monday after an electrical fixture caught fire on the exterior wall of the school gymnasium.
The fire was reported by a passerby at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to Bangor Community Fire Chief Derek Babcock.
"The fire broke out on an exterior lighting panel in the overhang roof on the west side of the building," Babcock said.
Firefighters responded immediately to the fire and extinguished it within 20 minutes, Babcock said. However, smoke permeated throughout the gymnasium area and hallways, necessitating the cancellation of classes for the day.
"It's going to take awhile to get the smoke out," Babcock said in an interview Monday.
Superintendent Lynn Johnson said classes are expected to resume Tuesday for students. In the meantime, all the exterior lighting panels around the exterior of the gym portion of the building will be turned off while inspectors determine what caused the electrical panel to catch fire.