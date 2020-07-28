BANGOR — A 68-year-old woman who lived her entire life in the Bangor area died in a house fire over the weekend.
Bangor Police say Diana Rigozzi was unable to get out of her home after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.
“It’s just terrible,” Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson said.
Police and fire units responded to the fire at 5:10 p.m. when a neighbor called to say the home near the intersection of Maple and Cass streets in the city limits was fully engulfed in flames.
Bangor Community Fire Department responded immediately and then called for backup from six other departments to battle the blaze.
“We know it started in the living room area. We just don’t know how at this time,” said Bangor Fire Chief Derek Babcock on Monday morning when the state fire marshall was at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
Rigozzi lived in the home with her husband, Bob, who was not at home when the fire broke out.
“They’re lifelong residents of Bangor,” Simpson said.
Although the cause of the fire still hadn’t been determined as of Monday, Simpson said foul play is not suspected.
Mutual aid was provided to Bangor’s fire department by South Haven, Columbia, Covert, Hartford, Lawrence and Watervliet departments.