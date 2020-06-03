BANGOR — Bangor High School has 51 graduating Vikings in the class of 2020.
Kaitlynn Lyzenga, daughter of Christina and Brett Lyzenga of Bangor, is valedictorian. She plans to continue her education at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.
Audrey Hay, daughter of Tracie and Eric Hay of Bangor, is salutatorian. She plans to start at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and transfer to a university.
The top 10 seniors are: Kaitlynn Lyzenga, Audrey Hay, Andrew Cervantes, Hailee Stone, Jennifer Garcia, Max McGuire, Tyler Brenne, Hannah Jaco, Rebekah Kurth and Eric Wheeler.
Members of the 2020 graduating class include: Martin Ayala-Barajas Jr., Lillian Baker-Cervantes, Maritza Barajas, Tyler Brenne, Seth Brunn, Austin Busscher, Lucy Calvillo, Jordan Carter, Andrew Cervantes, Gabriel Coronado-Medina, Nicholas Danielczuk, Jesus Diaz, Madison Erb, Julien Farmer, Guillermo Franco Villa, Ricardo Gamino-Geronimo, Jose Garcia Jr., Jennifer Garcia, Brendan Gregory, Audrey Hay, Hannah Householder, Hannah Jaco, Melvin Jeffries, Ke’Arius Jennings, Rebekah Kurth, Elizabeth Lopez Cruz, Kaitlynn Lyzenga, Lisandro Magana, Alvaro Martinez Parra, Felis Martinez, Mason May, Max McGuire, Stanley Morris III, Ryan Nelson, Anthony Pasley, Krea Pittman, Jocelyn Ponce, Jennifer Quinones, Ricardo Ramos, Glen Roesch II, Eloy Saucedo, Jefferson Saucedo, Logan Slone, Hailee Stone, Even Tate Jr., Brandon Thomas, Summer Torres, Zachary Trainor, Mychaila Verstrate, Erika Villegas, Eric Wheeler.