Bar owners are reeling in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order.
On Wednesday, the state ordered the closure of indoor service at bars throughout most of the lower part of the state, due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported.
After months of closure under the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Michigan bars were allowed to reopen with limited capacity and additional safety measures on June 8. Now they must rely on outdoor seating and to-go service, after Whitmer also signed a package of bills allowing cocktails-to-go at bars and restaurants.
Arthur Havlicek, president of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, said he was not surprised by the governor’s decision.
“There have been spikes caused by bars and I kind of expected this because of past actions the governor has taken,” Havlicek said. “What disappoints me is it’s a one-size fits all approach. We haven’t seen any spikes in our county. But because we are in the Kalamazoo region, we are affected by this order.”
Under the new order issued Wednesday, bars can serve patrons outdoors, but not inside their establishment.
The order, which went into effect at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, applies to licensed establishments that earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from alcohol sales.
Traditional bars, nightclubs and strip clubs will have to end indoor service, Whitmer said in a news release. Most brewpubs, distilleries and vineyards can maintain their indoor operations, she said.
Mason Moore, manager at Mickey’s Pub in St. Joseph, said he was very disappointed with the latest executive order, since he and his staff have gone above and beyond the state’s mandates.
After reopening, Mickey’s staff were taking patrons’ temperatures, security was added to keep the bar at 50 percent capacity, and the bar implemented new seating arrangements.
“We spent all this money. The decision came on a Wednesday afternoon where we had already bought thousands of dollars of supplies for the holiday weekend,” Moore said. “I really wish this was being decided on a local level. There are college towns where all these spikes are happening.”
In a statement, Whitmer attributed the decision to recent high-profile outbreaks at bars, including the East Lansing bar Harper’s, where more than 100 people have tested positive for the disease due to visiting the bar or interacting with someone who did.
Regions 6 and 8 are excluded from the order – namely the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions – due to low numbers of reported COVID-19 virus cases.
Berrien County is in Region 3, which is included in the Kalamazoo Region.
“We’re being lumped in with Kalamazoo. Moving forward, I would like to see a smarter, more micro-targeted approach,” Havlicek said. “I understanding handling the entire state can be difficult, but there can be some delegation for local control. Our health department has been weeks ahead of the game.”
Mickey’s doesn’t have to close down entirely, as it now has the capacity to seat 40 people outdoors. However, Moore said they are also losing 70 indoor seats for a major holiday weekend.
“We’re a bar and with the weather being so hot, people don’t want to sit outside when they drink. We’re lucky if we keep our heads above water after this,” Moore said. “It’s one of the biggest drinking weekends of the year. This hurts.”
Moore also said he had anticipated Whitmer’s decision.
“She’s obviously been on the front end of doing the most safe things she can. I’m not upset about keeping people safe, but there was no notice or warning,” he said. “And this is only affecting the bars. I feel we are being unfairly treated.”
Havlicek said there is no timeline on when Southwest Michigan bars will be able to offer indoor service again. At the earliest, Havlicek said things could reopen after the holiday weekend.
But he said that’s the best-case scenario, as the governor’s restart plan is devoid of timelines.
“I hope this is a wake-up call that a few bad apples can set us backward,” Havlicek said.