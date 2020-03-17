BARODA — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Baroda municipal building is shutting down to walk-in customers at least until Monday, April 6.
The closing will apply to both township and village offices, township Treasurer Brenda Troxell said at Monday’s Township Board meeting.
Township and village officials “pretty much agree,” Troxell said. “It’s a health risk. We don’t want people meeting and congregating.”
The coronavirus “hasn’t hit Berrien (County) yet,” said Clerk Christina Price. “But it’s coming.”
“We need to take precautions to limit the exposure,” Trustee Dennis Krotzer said.
Troxell said the Michigan Townships Association has determined that municipal offices are legally required to be open only for elections and public meetings of municipal bodies. But the closing doesn’t mean residents can’t get business done, she added.
Those who need to meet with township officials may call and make an appointment to meet, Troxell said. The phone numbers are listed on the township’s web site, and will be posted on the building’s front door as well, she continued.
Troxell told Supervisor Jim Brow there’s no need for him to keep his regular office hours either.
“I’ll probably come down anyway,” Brow said. “Force of habit.”