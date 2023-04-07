EAU CLAIRE — A criminal suspect died in police custody Wednesday shortly after his arrest in Pipestone Township, Michigan State Police reported.
The suspect, Josh Tanner, 49, of Baroda, had a medical emergency while being led by police from a wooded area nearly Bailey and Townhall roads, where he had fled to avoid arrest for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident, according to a news release from Michigan State Police Niles Post. State police troopers were assisting Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies in the arrest.
With probable cause to arrest the suspect for aggravated domestic assault, attempted arson and prior outstanding warrants, troopers began searching for and successfully tracked him with the assistance of an MSP canine, police said. He was found sitting against a tree in the woods, holding a knife to his throat.
Troopers gave loud verbal commands for him to drop the knife. After he refused, troopers successfully deployed a taser, which allowed them to take him into custody.
The news release states that based on statements made by the suspect, troopers recognized he was physically unable to walk out of the woods under his own power. Troopers and responding deputies provided physical assistance to help him walk. Advanced emergency medical responders were also summoned to the scene by radio dispatch.
After several minutes of moving the suspect out of the woods, the suspect experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive, the release states. The officers immediately began performing CPR, which they continued until advanced medical responders arrived and took over his care. The suspect was transported by ambulance to Corewell Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph but died shortly after arrival.
The MSP Sixth District Investigative Response Team has been requested to investigate the death.