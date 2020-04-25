BARODA — A Baroda man is in the Berrien County jail after he allegedly fired shots at some people outside his house.
Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin said no one was injured. He did not release the man’s name pending arraignment on several felony charges.
Martin said police were called at 11 a.m. Friday to a house at 8893 Stevensville-Baroda Road in Baroda on a report of shots fired.
Police said based on their investigation, the 52-year-old male resident of the house had gotten into a verbal argument with a man and woman who were outside the residence.
The man allegedly fired three shots at the two people, but did not hit either of them.
Martin said two bullets went into a van parked outside, and one bullet went into the ground.
Baroda-Lake Township Police were assisted by Michigan State Police, deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgman police, Chikaming Township police and Medic 1 ambulance.