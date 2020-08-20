BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Historical Association is going back to the 1920s during its annual Signature Event on Sept. 17.
With the theme of “All That Jazz,” Executive Director Rhiannon Cizon said there will be a silent auction, costume contest, cocktail/mocktail demonstration and plenty of food while jazz music plays in the background.
She said this event is the association’s major fundraiser of the year. For information on how to donate to the silent auction and to buy tickets, go to http://berrienhistory.org/signature-event. The deadline to buy tickets that include dinner is Sept. 8.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cizon said the event will look a little different from previous years. Participants can decide if they want to celebrate on the museum grounds in Berrien Springs with the historic 1839 Courthouse in the background, or if they prefer to join the fun virtually via Zoom.
“We want a feeling of celebration, of excitement. We’re celebrating the BCHA and all that we do and celebrating all the things that we plan on doing,” Cizon said. “The funds from our Signature Event go towards operations, programs, exhibits. This is a much needed fundraiser for us, especially in the age of COVID-19, when donations are down.”
She said that they are ready to hold the event entirely virtual if needed. People participating virtually will be given instructions on how to compete in the costume contest.
Cizon said that people attending the event in person will need to maintain social distance from people not in their group and to wear face masks, except when eating. In addition, she said that 10-person tables will be limited to five people.
Dinner choices are salmon, roasted chicken or grilled portobello mushrooms. People who attend the event virtually can pick up their dinners on-site or have them delivered for a $10 donation.
The basic ticket option, The Goods, costs $25 and includes a digital access link to the music and early access to the silent auction. This option is for off-grounds only and doesn’t include food.
Other ticket options also include:
- Bees Knees for $50, which includes one dinner at home or on-site and a goody bag.
- The Heavy Sugar for $500, which includes a table for 10 on-site, a complimentary bottle of wine and goodie bags.
- On the Trolley for $400, which includes everything in The Heavy Sugar package except it’s enjoyed at home.