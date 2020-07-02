BENTON HARBOR — City Manager Ellis Mitchell no longer has the privilege of driving a city-owned vehicle, following action this week by the Benton Harbor City Commission.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said that following a closed session to talk about a personnel matter concerning Mitchell, the commission voted to revoke his vehicle privileges. Muhammad declined to state a reason because it was a personnel matter discussed in closed session, which the law allows.
At a committee meeting last week, however, commissioners talked about an automobile accident Mitchell had been in.
At that meeting, Muhammad said Mitchell had not reported the accident to city commissioners in a timely manner. Mitchell said last week that he reported the accident to the Benton Township Police Department, the Benton Harbor Public Safety Department, the city’s risk management department and insurance carrier.
Contacted Thursday by telephone, Mitchell declined comment.
The Herald-Palladium obtained a police report through Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act regarding a vehicle crash involving Mitchell.
According to the report from the Benton Township Police Department, Mitchell was driving a city-owned Jeep Cherokee when, on June 9, he crashed it.
Police said he was driving north on Pipestone Road near Rackliff Drive around 7:40 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle in heavy rain, went off the road, hit a utility pole and went down an embankment.
Neither Mitchell nor a 16-year-old passenger were seriously injured, according to the police report. No drugs or alcohol were involved. However, speed may have been a factor, according to the report.
Muhammad would not say whether Mitchell was on city business when the crash occurred, and would not answer whether employees can drive city-owned vehicles for personal travel, other than to say “there are rules and regulations regarding city vehicles.”