ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Harbor man has been bound over for trial on a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman who was his girlfriend.
Marion Perry Jr., 22, will be tried on an open murder charge in the death of Uniqua Jones, 19. She died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to testimony, a bullet entered Jones near her rib and passed through several vital organs.
At a preliminary hearing by video from the Berrien County jail, Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein also bound Perry over for trial on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, a 5-year felony; and weapons felony firearms, a 2-year felony. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the open murder charge.
Benton Township Police Officer Stephen Chaffin told the court police were called at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019, to an apartment in the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, 206 Concord, on a report of a woman having been shot. He said the shooting victim was lying on the floor with no pulse and not breathing. He said another woman was the only other person there.
Vera Jones, the grandmother of Uniqua Jones, testified that Uniqua and her boyfriend, Marion Perry, had been staying with her at her apartment. She said the evening of the shooting she was in her bedroom folding clothes when she heard a noise, and went out into the living room. The grandmother told the court her granddaughter was sitting in a chair and Perry was talking on the telephone.
“He gave me the phone and told me to talk to the police. He was telling the police she had been shot. Then she fell over onto the floor,” the grandmother testified.
She said police arrived and began CPR, but got no response. She said she had heard Perry tell police on the phone that Uniqua had been shot outside and he had carried her into the apartment.
“He said he was going to go get her mother. He left before police arrived,” Vera Jones told the court.
Perry’s lawyer, Jeffrey Kaplan, asked her in cross examination whether she saw the shooting. She replied, “No. It happened outside.” She said she did not hear a gunshot or see a gun.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Cortney O’Malley-Septoski also called Benton Township Police Detective Sgt. Steven Morrow to the witness stand. He said police developed Perry as a suspect in the shooting and he went to talk to him. He said Perry told him several different, evolving stories about what happened.
Morrow said Perry at first said he was inside when Uniqua Jones came into the house, already having been shot, and asked him to call the police.
Then, Morrow testified, Perry told him the two had argued and he was going to leave, when Jones picked up a gun.
“He said he tried to wrestle it from her and it went off. He said the gun came from the kitchen area. He said she was holding the gun with both hands and had raised it toward where he was. He tried to wrestle it away from her and somehow the gun gets twisted around and somehow goes off, shooting her,” Morrow told the court. “He said he called 911, the grandma came in, he handed the phone to her, grabbed the gun and took off. He said he threw the gun over the fence near the playground.”
Morrow said Perry told him the reason he had left before police arrived was because he was wanted for a parole violation. Morrow said he interviewed Perry again a couple of weeks later. He said this time, Perry changed some details again, saying Jones had gotten the gun from a drawer in the living room and was holding it in her right hand, down at her side.
“He said he grabbed her from behind, squeezed her wrists and the gun went off,” Morrow testified. Demonstrating for the court what Perry said happened, Morrow said based upon the nature of Jones’s injuries and the probable trajectory of the bullet, neither account could be possible.
The court also heard from Janette Jackson-Hardmett, cousin of Uniqua Jones. She said she and Jones had talked on the telephone at about 6 p.m. the night of the shooting, and Jones was upset and crying. She said she heard Perry’s voice in the background.
“She said ‘I love you and I’m going to have to call you back,’” the cousin testified.
Under cross-examination by Kaplan, the cousin said Jones was “mad, angry, upset, livid.”
Charity Blankenship, sister-in-law to Jones, said Jones and Perry had stayed with Blankenship and her husband for a period of time. She said he carried a gun “all the time” and that one day she found a gun under her couch that belonged to him, and “I made him take it out of the house.”
During lawyer arguments following testimony, Kaplan said there was no evidence presented that Perry ever had his finger on the trigger of a gun that evening.
“At most it was an accident. There is no evidence of pre-meditation, and intent was not proven,” Kaplan argued.
But Hosbein said he found sufficient probable cause for Perry to be bound over for trial on the murder charge and weapons charges. The judge set trial to begin June 16.