ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Harbor man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting last Nov. 30 of a woman who some people have described as his girlfriend.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic announced Thursday that Marion Lamont Perry Jr., 22, has been arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of Uniqua Vera-Anne Jones, 19, of Benton Harbor.
Benton Township Police, responding to a report of a woman having been shot in the 200 block of Concord in the Blossom Acres neighborhood, found Jones at the scene. She was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where she died. A relative at the scene told investigators that Perry, believed to be her boyfriend, had been there earlier but left before police arrived.
Investigators questioned several people who knew Perry and Jones, and the investigation led to the recovery of the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.
The open murder charge allows a jury to consider either first-degree pre-meditated murder or second-degree murder. First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole, and second-degree murder is punishable by life or any term of years. Perry is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony; and felony firearm, punishable by two years consecutive to any other term of years.
At Perry’s arraignment in Berrien County Trial Court on Thursday, his bond was set at $2 million. A preliminary hearing was set for March 19.
Sepic said Perry has been in the custody of the Michigan Department of Correction since Dec. 10, 2019, on an unrelated matter.