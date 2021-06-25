ST. JOSEPH — A Berrien County judge has vacated the 2005 murder convictions of a Benton Harbor man who has served 16 years in prison for crimes he did not commit.
Corey Quentin McCall was 23 when, in 2005, he was convicted of murder in the deaths of Rodney Stevens, 30; Juwan Stevens, 12; and Ursulla Allen, 33, all of Benton Harbor.
McCall became a free man Friday after Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula vacated his convictions. McCall appeared by Zoom from a state prison.
Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli had filed a motion to vacate McCall’s murder convictions based on newly discovered evidence.
Pierangeli filed his motion in conjunction with McCall’s defense lawyer, Tracey Brame, and the Conviction Integrity Unit of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
“It goes without saying that it is tragic Mr. McCall has served any time in prison,” Pierangeli said after the convictions were vacated Friday. “Prosecutors in Berrien County make every effort to prevent this from occurring.”
Pierangeli said the actual perpetrators of the crime had information of McCall’s innocence and waited until recently to disclose it to investigators.
“I fully recognize that setting aside the conviction cannot begin to adequately compensate Mr. McCall for what he has lost. Nothing can restore his lost youth or return to him the years he spent in prison,” Pierangeli said.
McCall’s convictions stemmed from crimes that involved the murder of three people and attempted murder of a fourth during an armed robbery in Benton Harbor on March 26, 2005. McCall was convicted at trial and on Dec. 5, 2005, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
A co-defendant, Andrew Miller Jr., was also convicted and is serving a sentence of life without parole.
During McCall’s trial, he was identified by the surviving victim of the robbery, who testified that he saw the profile of one of the robbers for about two to three seconds. The victim was unable to identify the clothing or hair style of the person. Other testimony was that McCall had been with Miller at some time during the day prior to the murders and was seen with him sometime after the murder.
In February 2020, the Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit received a letter with new information indicating McCall was not involved in the robbery and killings, Pierangeli said.
“The letter went on to mention the involvement of three other individuals who were unknown at the time of the original investigation,” the prosecutor said.
He said the letter mentioned Marion Washington and two of his friends.
The new investigation included interviews with witnesses from the original investigation and new witnesses, a review of prior evidence and discovery of new evidence, Pierangeli said. In addition, it included a review of other investigations by police agencies outside Berrien County.
Investigating agents from the Conviction Integrity Unit spoke with Miller about the events of March 26, 2005. Miller told agents he and three other people broke into a house at 255 Parker St. in Benton Harbor in order to steal items, and that he planned to kill the occupants of the home during the robbery.
Pierangli said Miller identified the three other people involved as Kehinde Wofford, Kenyon Wofford and a third man later determined to be Marlon Washington, all from the Detroit area. Miller said he knew the Wofford brothers through a mutual friend, and did not know Marlon Washington, who was a cousin to the Woffords.
Miller told agents that the Woffords and Washington had come to Benton Harbor to help commit the crimes. Pierangeli said Miller gave details about the crimes and how they were carried out, and those details were confirmed through further investigations by the Conviction Integrity Unit, the prosecutor said.
Pierangeli said Miller ultimately told investigating agents that he alone fired the pistol that killed the three victims and injured the fourth. He said Corey McCall, who had maintained his innocence over the years, was not involved. Further, evidence obtained from Wal-Mart corroborated McCall’s insistence that he was at the store the night of the murders.
Pierangeli said Kenyon Wofford and Marlon Washington are now deceased, and Kehinde Wofford, now 45, was convicted in Wayne County Circuit Court in a murder case there. He has denied any involvement in the Benton Harbor case.
Pierangeli said in the Wayne County case, Kehinde Wofford is serving a sentence of 60-90 years for second-degree murder and 50-75 years for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder and armed robbery. He will be eligible for parole on Feb. 14, 2069, and would be 93.
Prosecutors said Wofford will not be charged in the Benton Harbor murders. Pierangeli said factors considered in that decision included the length of his current prison sentence, the fact that Miller was the instigator and shooter, and practical problems proceeding to trial on a 16-year-old crime, including missing or uncooperative witnesses.
Pierangeli said Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Daniel McGinnis was the lead investigator during the 2005 investigation and agreed with the Conviction Integrity Unit’s conclusion and supported the motion to vacate McCall’s convictions.