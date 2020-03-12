BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners approved four businesses to receive medical marijuana provisioning center licenses, at a special meeting Wednesday, allowing them to sell the product to the public.
In February, commissioners heard from 11 applicants for the four available licenses. They then rated the businesses on a scoring card and had City Clerk Kimberly Thompson tally them up.
The businesses receiving the license are: Greenstone Wellness (932 points), The Harvest Group (925), Justice Grown (859) and Redbud Roots (690).
Two alternates were also named in case one of the four is unable to complete the licensing process with the city or the state. They are NoBo Michigan and Releaf Center.
NoBo Michigan is the only one that has a medical marijuana facility in the city. It broke ground in July at 900 Alreco Road, where a former aluminum smelting company once stood.
The business has three medical marijuana marijuana licenses – two for Class C growers and one for a processing center. The company can grow up to 1,500 marijuana plants for each Class C growers license it receives.
During the meeting, there was some confusion about the scoring process. Commissioners Jerry Edwards and MaryAlice Adams said the scorecard had changed. But Commissioner Sharon Henderson said her committee approved the same scorecard that was approved in 2018, when Adams chaired the committee.
After the meeting, commissioners said there were 13 to 15 questions on the scorecard, with some questions worth eight points and others worth five points.