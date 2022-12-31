BENTON HARBOR — On the first day of 2022, almost 4,500 water service lines in Benton Harbor needed to either be replaced with copper pipes or verified as not containing lead.
By mid-December – nearly 12 months later – that number was down to 27, according to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard.
“I don’t know who should get the credit for the statement, ‘What a difference a year can make,’ but when I look at where we were last year and where we are today, I think those words are quite fitting,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, when asked to reflect on the past year.
The first state advisory about the city having higher-than-acceptable levels of lead in some of its drinking water was announced in October 2018. City officials later said the lead water service lines from the water main to the house were part of the problem, but due to a lack of money, it would take 20 years to replace them all.
Three years later, in October 2021, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II came to Benton Harbor to announce that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was ordering an all-hands-on-deck government approach to replace the lead water service lines in 18 months.
A month earlier, the state had already earmarked in its budget $10 million to replace lead water service lines. But that wasn’t going to be enough to replace all of them, even when added to the $5.6 million the city received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October of 2020.
Muhammad said he was told more money was on the way, along with help to line up contractors.
“It was all kind of spoken into the twilight zone, which is where my mind frame was at that time,” he said.
In January, Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts to five contractors to replace all of the lead lines by April 19, 2023. The resurfacing of the streets and replacement of lawns is to be done by May 31, 2023.
Then in March, state legislators approved allocating another $45 million to the city in the state’s supplemental budget, which will not only finish paying for the replacement of the lead water service lines, but will be spent on improvements to the water treatment plant and distribution system.
Earlier this month, Jason Marquardt, senior project engineer with Abonmarche, told city commissioners that replacing of all of the lead water service lines is expected to cost almost $6 million less than was originally budgeted for at almost $36.8 million.
“With inflation and the shortage of supplies, prices going up, for this to be under budget and ahead of completion schedule, it’s just a great testament of partnerships, political will (and) community support as well as involvement,” Muhammad said. “... I’m overjoyed, however, there’s still a lot more work to do.”
Moving forward
Besides upgrading the water treatment plant and distribution system, Muhammad said every Benton Harbor residence needs to be tested for other sources of lead.
Residents are encouraged to continue using bottled or filtered water until their homes receive a free inspection and abatement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Applications for the service are available by calling 866-691-5323 or online at www.Michigan.gov/mileadsafe.
In April, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded its program for lead abatement services to all residences in the city regardless of household income. Residents are asked to sign up for a free lead inspection.
Free lead filters, replacement cartridges and installation assistance are available by calling the Berrien County Health Department at 1-800-815-5485, option 2.