BENTON HARBOR — A year-long investigation into illegal firearms ended Thursday morning with more than 200 law enforcement agents executing multiple search warrants in the Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids areas.
"Around 12 noon (Thursday) afternoon, a federal court in Grand Rapids unsealed a criminal complaint charging 11 individuals with various firearms and narcotics charges," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan during a news conference Thursday at Benton Harbor City Hall. "... At the heart of this action is a conspiracy to illegally traffic firearms and firearm conversion devices."
Eight Benton Harbor men were among the 10 people arrested, with a Grand Rapids man still being sought.
Arrested on various drug and firearms charges from Benton Harbor were Evorion Anderson, 20; Jayvon Anthony, 21; Earl Austin IV, 21; Quincy Bowman, 25; Omarion Branch, 19; Torez Burnett, 20; Demetrius Seuell, 22; and Timothy Thomas, 25.
Arrested from Grand Rapids were Nicholas Hallo, 32; and Armando Villanueva, 22. Still at large is Eric Williams, 23.
Totten said the illegal devices are often called "switches."
"Once installed, a switch can transform an ordinary semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic machine gun," Totten said. "A switch can be installed in less than a minute and with little technical knowledge."
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai from the ATF said the switches are either illegally made through 3-D printing, or are received by mail from overseas.
"The basic reason behind them is to convert a firearm from firing a single shot to multiple shots with one pull of the trigger," Kailimai said.
He said that increases the danger to law enforcement and the community because "those bullets have no names. They can go everywhere."
"This investigation represents a remarkable multi-agency effort that involved a dozen agencies," Totten said, adding that the FBI served as lead on the investigation.
Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis said he is grateful for the help.
"As you know, we've seen in the Benton Harbor area and Benton Township ... a proliferation of gun violence in our community," McGinnis said. "At many of our shooting scenes have been automatic weapons. We reached out and had great support from the state of Michigan as well as the federal government with resources from the ATF, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office."
Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Porter from the FBI said this is how crimes should be fought in communities like Benton Harbor.
"No egos. No withholding of information. No grandstanding. Just hard work, collaboration and partnership," Porter said.
Involved in the investigation with the FBI and Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team, ATF Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Benton Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff's Office, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
According to the court documents unsealed Thursday, the case began on Dec. 22, 2021, when police executed a search warrant at 1089 Columbus Ave. in Benton Harbor and found switch parts, along with printed directions on how to affix a switch to a semi-automatic handgun.
In March 2022, federal agents seized two parcels headed to Benton Harbor from China that contained 10 switches.
Throughout 2022, some of the defendants communicated through Facebook to coordinate the purchase of switches.
Besides the Columbus Avenue residence, three addresses in Benton Township were investigated – 150 Concord Ave., 1082 Highland Ave., and 2000 Taylor St.