SODUS — A two-vehicle collision in Sodus left a Benton Harbor woman dead Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff's Department, the 55-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Honda CRV, heading westbound on Pipestone Road, entering the Nickerson Avenue intersection, when she went through a red light.
Police said a 53-year-old man from South Bend was driving a large box truck southbound on Nickerson Avenue and also entering the intersection with a green light. Witnesses on the scene alleged she failed to yield to the truck, when they collided shortly before 8 a.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured, the release stated.
Police did not release the woman's name Wednesday.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said. The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.