BENTON HARBOR — Jamie Bair wants to help her community and is doing so through a unique New Year’s resolution.
In January, the Benton Harbor resident launched Twinkle by Design LLC with the hope of creating a safe space for people to embrace their individuality through fashion.
She’s known by many as CareBearNation143 on TikTok, where she showcases outfits and makeup tutorials. With her new business, Bair also created the Fairy Godmother Program, which is aimed to help others with personal styling and shopping assistance.
Bair recently sat down with Herald-Palladium Local News Editor Tony Wittkowski to discuss her business and program.
When did you open your business?
I just opened it up Jan. 1. It was kind of like my New Year’s resolution. I wanted to live this year for myself and really do something that was positive and be a way to give back. The very first day of January, I decided I was going to do this, even though it’s been a dream of mine for many years.
What did you do before that?
I actually still do it. I’m an HR generalist at a mental health facility. I don’t want to say where, but I do work full time. So I’m working full time, plus running this business, plus being a mom of four and going to wrestling meets. It’s definitely been fun, but challenging.
Where did you come up with the idea for your business?
It’s been a passion of mine and I wanted to kind of turn my passion into a purpose. I started on TikTok and they pushed me to explore further avenues as far as offering those services to other individuals. That was kind of the guiding force behind it, which started as a way to support my friends and my family.
What services does your business offer?
We offer a variety of services. We have something called a digital look book that I curate for the individual based on their specific needs. They can shop directly from the look book, which includes five different outfits that I curate for them. We also have a closet revamp where I can go through their existing wardrobe and put together new and unique options that are going to make them feel great about themselves.
We have personal styling services. As far as like personal shopping, I can go out and either go shopping with them if they’re local. If they aren’t local, I can go out shopping for them and send them the items to purchase via look book. We have event styling packages as well as the in-person package, which comes with me doing their hair and makeup after.
What did you do on TikTok that led to this business?
2020 was rough for a lot of people. And it really was rough for me and I kind of got on TikTok just to get some sort of human connection. I started off posting silly videos and just being weird and quirky. Then I started posting “Get Ready With Me” videos and videos of maximalist fashion, makeup videos and I widely received just positive feedback.
Everybody was so kind and nice. In turn, it made me project that kindness onto other people. All the encouragement that I received is what really led me on the path that I’m on right now.
How did this lead to the creation of the Fairy Godmother Program?
Well, like I said, TikTok has been a big thing for me. I’ve been part of the LGBTQ+ community and a lot of my followers are as well. I was talking with a young man who was going through a lot of issues with his own gender identity and how he was not feeling comfortable in his own skin.
I wanted to do something that’s going to help people feel more comfortable who are in that situation. So I started the Fairy Godmother Program, which offers LGBTQ+ members some gender affirming clothing at no cost to them. It’s been a very big undertaking since this is self-funded. But it’s important because clothes can either make or break your confidence.
I couldn’t agree more. How did you come up with the name?
Twinkle by Design? Oh it was through trial and error. In the end, when you twinkle you shine. And I want people to be their best selves and to shine through. So for me, I’m tweaking your twinkling by the design that we’re creating for you. That’s pretty much why I settled on that for the name.
How many people have you helped through your Fairy Godmother Program?
So far, in the first month, it’s been three. I actually have one of the boxes that I’m going to be sending out. It was really near and dear to my heart. He’s 16 years old. His mom reached out to me and he lives in Georgia – and it is not a very accepting community that he lives in. They don’t have anything like the OutCenter. His mom reached out to me for some help and I had a consultation with him.
He was just the sweetest kid and had been bullied severely. I got his sizes and we picked his color scheme. I went out the same day and bought him three different outfits. I got him a bunch of fragrances that are going to make him feel good about how he smells because sometimes that even triggers an emotional response. It was just an all-around positive experience. I got him a (compressive) binder, which I think is the most important part of the gender affirming clothing for him.
Even though it doesn’t make me any money, it’s the most important part of my business because success is not just about financial success. Success is about what you can do for other people. I feel like what I’m doing for people is such a positive thing. And putting out positivity in the world is just so important.
Where do you see your business and this program going in the next few years?
Eventually, I would like to get a brick and mortar (location). I would like to have my own design styling studio where people can come and pick outfits from the studio and we can style them there. We can do their hair, their makeup, all that stuff. I would like to see the Fairy Godmother Program expand into schools.
I actually got a call back from the OutCenter and they will be working with me and they’ve also reached out to some other organizations that want to work with me. I just want this to help as many people as possible, and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen.
I know you mentioned you’re funding all of this yourself. But if there’s anyone in the community that wants to reach out and help, is there a way they can do so?
If they go to my website at www.twinklebydesign.com, there is a link to a GoFundMe page.
People can contact me for information on where to donate clothing that is gently used or new clothing and hygiene products of any gender because I’m helping both men and women. I mean all sizes, all genders, everything.