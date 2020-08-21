BENTON TOWNSHIP — Plans are underway for a Benton Township resident to begin fermenting cider on her property.
Township trustees approved a special use permit Tuesday for Paula Camp to begin making cider at home with a few conditions, which includes a timeframe on when work can begin.
Camp, who was previously granted a special use permit in 2017 that has since expired, requested a special use permit at 920 North Shore Drive to produce sparkling apple cider.
Building Inspector Chris Fuchs said the permit would allow the production of cider, but would no longer be included in plans for an onsite tasting room facility.
“(Camp) ran into structural issues and has worked diligently to address those. She spent money to replace the foundation in the carriage house and redo the floor. The building is almost complete,” Fuchs said. “The newest request is part of just production so the tasting room won’t be included in the new permit.”
Fuchs said the special use permit carries a one-year window to put a special use into place at the North Shore Drive property.
He said if the special use lapses, then the township board can take measures to remove the special use. However, if the property is sold, the permit goes with it in the sale.
The planning commission recommended an annual review.
In 2017, Camp was granted a special use permit to sell cider at 920 North Shore Drive. Camp previously planned to operate the small cidery and tasting room out of a former carriage house on the property.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Camp said those plans have changed.
“It is our home and we don’t want hordes of people in our backyard,” Camp said. “We realized the space is more conducive to making, pressing and fermenting the cider. It would take hundreds of thousands of dollars to remake the space into something commercially attractive to visitors.”
Camp said they’ve secured provisional approval from LARA that is subject to a final inspection.
However, the final inspection requires a special use permit from the township.
“We’re getting down to the final two steps in the process,” Camp told trustees.