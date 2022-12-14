Benton Township web
HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A 2021 audit of Benton Township found several issues with the municipality’s internal controls.

The board had a special meeting Tuesday, where the comptroller, Ben Brewer from Rehmann, presented the audit conducted by Plante Moran.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags