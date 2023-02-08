230208-HP-carolyn-drive-photo.jpg

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township is selling a piece of undeveloped property to a potential homebuilder.

On Tuesday, township trustees agreed to sell a vacant lot at 1554 Carolyn Drive to Andrius Gedvilas for $28,000.

