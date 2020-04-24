ST. JOSEPH — An expected drop in revenue sharing from the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic has Berrien County commissioners taking a second look at spending.
Commissioner Ezra Scott said Thursday that he spoke earlier in the week with a representative from state Sen. Kim LaSata’s office, who told him that the state is looking at a $6 billion shortfall because of the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home order.
“He explained to me that they’re working on the 2020-21 budget right now, and the state has $1 billion in, basically, their rainy day fund,” Scott told commissioners during their virtual meeting.
Scott said that if the $1 billion is used, the state will still have a $5 billion shortfall that they have to make up.
“He explained to me that if the state opens up from this lockdown of the coronavirus the end of April, the counties will see an 8 percent cut in the revenue sharing,” he said. “If the governor does extend this and it would end, let’s say, in the end of May, he said that the counties will see a 13 percent cut in revenue sharing.”
Scott said it was further explained to him that the $6 billion shortfall doesn’t take into account the expected loss in revenues from gasoline taxes, due to people staying home.
When contacted by phone after the meeting, LaSata said the state doesn’t know how much revenue will be lost due to the virus and resulting economic damage. She said a rep from her office did speak with Scott, but not about specific figures.
During the meeting, Scott said he’s also worried about the loss of revenue from area casinos.
“This is a real problem and I just want all the commissioners to know (that) we really need to start thinking into the immediate future of how we spend our money and how we do our budgeting and everything else,” Scott said.
Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough said that at least some of the state’s loss in revenue may be made up by the federal government.
She said she attended a meeting with the Kinexus Group, where one of the speakers was former state Rep. Al Pscholka – now the vice president of public relations and government affairs with the group.
“He says there’s a lot of federal dollars and they’re coming, coming here because it’s an election year,” she said. “So in the next two to four weeks, there should be some more dollars coming to the state of Michigan.”
In other business, commissioners took off the requisition report the approval to pay Wightman $421,300 for construction services for the Red Arrow Highway and Union Pier intersection.
Commissioners want another week to get more information about why the contract went to Wightman, an engineering company in Benton Township, even though the company’s bid was $80,000 more than the bid from Abonmarche, an engineering company in Benton Harbor.
“We don’t want to hold it up. We just want to understand it better,” said Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough.
Commissioners also approved accepting $193,950 from the Michigan Department of Transportation for Berrien Bus, the county’s transportation program.