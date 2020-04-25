Southwest Michigan businesses have been stepping up big time for the public in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two manufacturers, Edgewater Automation and Eagle Technologies, have teamed up to make a quality face shield for first responders in Berrien County.
The two companies also used their existing supply chain contacts to assist the Berrien County Emergency Operations Center in getting vital products such as no-touch thermometers and TYVEK gowns.
“During these uncharted times for our country it is extremely critical that technology driven companies with the ability to innovate, automate and provide resources come together as one in support of their local emergency agencies,” said Tim Tate, managing director of Edgewater Automation. “Together, as partners with the Bridgman Public Schools and Eagle Technologies, Edgewater Automation is incredibly grateful to share our resources with our local emergency agencies to help produce this much needed PPE for their teams.”
Bridgman Schools Superintendent Shane Peters played an important role in getting the two companies together for the collaborative effort.
“Eagle is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Edgewater and help our local authorities and community in these unfortunate times,” said Brandon Fuller, chief operating officer of Eagle Technologies. “It’s heartening that we can use our existing supply chain and in-house technology to help.”
Edgewater Automation tasked its workers to use 3-D printer technology to join the rest of the country in the effort to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment for emergency workers.
The Emergency Operations Center also received masks from Gordon Food Service and Whirlpool Corp., face shields from Lake Michigan College and hand sanitizer from Journeyman Distillery.