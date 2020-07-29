Berrien County now has 64 people who have died from COVID-19 after another death was reported Tuesday.
Though another death was reported, the number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday was lower than it has been, while recoveries were high.
Berrien County added six new cases and 43 recoveries.
With the deaths and recoveries, the county is down to about 100 active COVID-19 cases. Last Tuesday, the county had 151.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down from nine on Monday.
Cass County now has nine people who have died from COVID-19 after another death was reported Tuesday.
In addition, the county gained two new cases on Tuesday.
Van Buren County gained five new cases Tuesday. It still has 10 recorded COVID-19 deaths.
For more local COVID-19 data and information, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, or www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.