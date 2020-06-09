Berrien County recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The county now has 56 deaths.
The county gained 14 COVID-19 cases since Friday, along with eight new recoveries. Berrien County now has recorded 661 total cases, with 544 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries factored in, Berrien County has about 61 active COVID-19 cases. Last Monday the county listed 94 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, three less than on Friday.
Berrien County now has had 3.73 percent of its tests coming back positive. As of last week the county had about 6 percent of its tests coming back positive.
In addition another death was recorded in Cass County over the weekend, bringing its number of deaths to four.
It also added seven COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing its cumulative number of cases to 95.
Van Buren County added five COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 156.
Cass County has about 3 percent of its tests coming back positive, while Van Buren County is now at about 4 percent.