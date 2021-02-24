Another COVID-19 death has been recorded in Berrien County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s confirmed death toll to 212.
The death was that of someone over the age of 60, according to the county’s data dashboard.
In addition on Tuesday, the county recorded 25 new recoveries, and lost six COVID-19 cases. This sometimes happens when cases are reassigned to another county because the person was tested in a different county than which they live.
With Tuesday’s numbers, the county is at about 685 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 856 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 11 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. That’s compared to 16 patients last Tuesday.
Cass County also recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 60. In addition, the county recorded three new COVID-19 cases.
Van Buren County recorded four new cases and no new deaths.
As of Monday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 31,053 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 9,618 of those being second doses, according to state figures. Cass County had given 4,767 doses, with 1,167 of those being second doses. Van Buren County had administered 12,821 doses, with 3,850 of those being second doses.
InterCare offering health insurance enrollment help
Those interested in enrolling in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov during the new open enrollment period can seek assistance through InterCare Community Health Network.
The new COVID-19 open enrollment period started on Feb. 15 and ends on May 15.
Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings.
InterCare has several locations across Southwest Michigan and Spanish-speaking team members are available to help. For enrollment assistance, call 855-405-0182.
For more information about the services InterCare provides, visit www.intercare.org.