Two more people lost their battle with COVID-19 over the weekend in Southwest Michigan.
Berrien County recorded another death, bringing its death toll to 65, and Cass County recorded another death, bringing its death toll to 10.
In addition, Berrien County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new recoveries over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
This brings the county’s active case count to about 94, up from 89 on Friday, but down from 138 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 10 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, down from 13 on Friday and up from nine last Monday.
In addition to another death, Cass County recorded eight new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Van Buren County recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The county still has 10 deaths.