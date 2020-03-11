ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County employees were stunned and saddened Tuesday to learn of the sudden passing of Chief Public Defender Christopher Renna, who died of a massive heart attack.
Sources said Renna left work Monday not feeling well and later died at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
“We lost an amazing man,” said Kim Fowler, chief investigator at the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office. He said Renna “left to defend the down-trodden in Heaven.”
Renna had served as chief assistant public defender until being appointed chief public defender in August 2018.
In January, Renna announced that he had accepted a position as chief public defender in Kalamazoo County and would be leaving Berrien County. His last day in the Berrien County office was to have been March 20. Paul Jancha Jr. earlier was named to replace Renna as chief public defender in Berrien, and will step into that role early.
“It’s a devastating loss,” Jancha said Tuesday evening by telephone. “He had a wonderful personality as a leader and a friend. He was highly regarded throughout the state and beyond as a leader for indigent defense. We were very lucky to have him.”
Fowler said that in the past two years he had become very close to Renna and his “huge compassionate heart.”
“He tirelessly fought for clients and for the injustices we would run across in our office … absolutely no doubt that the world will miss Chris and that God will cherish having him,” Fowler posted on Facebook.
Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said Tuesday his thoughts are with the public defender’s office and Renna’s family.
“I can say Chris was a zealous advocate for his clients. It’s just an incredible tragedy for someone so young to pass,” Pierangeli said.
Renna was 40.
Philip Duclos, an assistant public defender, said Renna had “a heart of gold.”
“He was always patient, kind and willing to offer words of encouragement, advice, or just lend a compassionate ear. He dedicated his life to public service and each client, each judge, each attorney he worked with left their interactions with Chris with renewed perspective, energy and focus,” Duclos said. “He was the first boss I ever had as an attorney and although he imparted wisdom and oversight on every case and for every client, he never micromanaged and always encouraged us to advocate creatively and passionately and independently. Chris was the best of us.”
Duclos said from Renna, he learned that “to be an attorney means to be a servant, a leader, a compassionate listener, a creative thinker, a fierce advocate for those who are trampled upon by our legal systems.”
He said the lawyers in the Public Defender’s Office will miss Renna and vow to carry on his “spirit, passion, mission and love for all.”