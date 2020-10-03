ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners learned at Thursday’s weekly board meeting that the county has received $377,362 in CARES Act money through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
Community Development Director Dan Fette said the money can be used for COVID-19-related unbudgeted county expenditures, including for personal protective equipment, enhanced security and screening at county facilities, emergency housing for health care workers and hazard pay.
“This money is already allotted to the county. We just have to make sure we go through the appropriate procedures to certify that we are receiving the money, after which we’ll start requesting reimbursements,” Fette said.
The money can be used to pay for expenditures made in February through December.
In a different resolution, commissioners accepted $391,733 in CARES Act money through the state’s Public Safety and Public Health Reimbursement Program. The county had applied for $783,468.
High-speed internet
Commissioners also approved a resolution hiring Merit Network, a nonprofit based in Ann Arbor, for $28,500 to do a survey to find out what parts of the county don’t have access to broadband services.
Last week, commissioners said that the Federal Communications Commission’s map of which parts of the county have access to high-speed internet are inaccurate. To be eligible for future grants, they were told that accurate maps must be made.
Commissioner Ezra Scott said it’s critical that residents answer the survey. He said more details will be sent out at a later date.
Silver Beach passes
Commissioners tabled until their next meeting a proposal to increases the cost of passes to Silver Beach County Park.
The proposal is to increase non-resident daily passes from $12 to $15 per day, and resident passes from $6 to $8 per day.
If approved, the proposal would increase annual entrance permits from $35 to $40 if they are bought at Silver Beach or the County Administration Center in St. Joseph. If the annual entrance permits are bought at Love Creek or Madeline Bertrand County Parks, the cost would remain at $35.
When contacted by phone after the meeting, parks director Brian Bailey said he’s trying to encourage people who only go to Silver Beach to check out some of the other parks.