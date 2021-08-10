ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday after overnight rainfall and scorching temperatures created the perfect storm.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit said cooling stations were set up to help people in the Bridgman and New Buffalo areas, where more than seven inches of rain fell overnight, flooding an Indiana Michigan Power substation in the Bridgman area.
I&M said Tuesday crews were working to install a new power line connection to circumvent the flooded substation. More than 15,000 customers were without power Tuesday, including more than 14,500 in Southwest Michigan.
Berrien County activated its Emergency Operations Center as temperatures climbed throughout the day and another round of storms was expected.
Heit said cooling stations were set up at the following locations:
- New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building, 18959 U.S.-12, New Buffalo
- Michiana Village Hall, 4000 Cherokee Drive, New Buffalo
- Mars Community Center, 430 W. Mars St., Berrien Springs
- Lakeshore Public Schools Auditorium, 5771 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville
People visiting the cooling centers are strongly urged to wear face masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to isolate at the centers.
Heit said people who have experienced damage due to the flooding are asked to visit www.berriencounty.org/FormCenter/Emergency-Management-14/ReportDisaster-Damage-66 to report the damage.