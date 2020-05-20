Berrien County reported three more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 33.
The deaths were that a woman over the age of 75 and two woman over the age of 90 with underlying health conditions, according to the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 25 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, with eight of those in the intensive care unit. That’s five more people than were hospitalized Monday.
The county added nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and recorded 24 recoveries.
That brings the cumulative case total to 537 and the recoveries to 336.
With the recoveries and deaths, there are now about 168 confirmed active cases in Berrien County – 18 less than on Monday.
Van Buren and Cass counties each added one case Tuesday, bringing them up to 116 and 61 cumulative cases, respectively. Van Buren has recorded six deaths and Cass has two.
Berrien County added three presumed cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 189. Presumed cases are those who have had symptoms and been in contact with a known confirmed positive case. This number changes frequently based on testing.
The BCHD is now encouraging people with uncommon COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are most common with COVID-19, but some people also have a sore throat, chills/body aches, or a loss of taste or smell.
Anyone with any of these symptoms should call their doctor, the Spectrum Health hotline at 833-559-0659 or the InterCare hotline at 855-869-6900. People can also be screened by visiting the Walmart testing site website, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.