While Berrien County hit 600 cumulative COVID-19 cases Wednesday, it also hit 434 recoveries.
Berrien County added 28 recoveries Wednesday and just five new COVID-19 cases.
The Berrien County Health Department did report another COVID-19 death Wednesday, a man in his 70s who had underlying conditions. This brings the county’s death toll to 48.
With the deaths and recoveries subtracted, there are now about 118 active COVID-19 cases in Berrien County, 24 less than Tuesday and 55 less than last Wednesday. There are still 188 presumed cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 13 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, with four of those in the intensive care unit. That’s two less than were hospitalized on Tuesday.
Van Buren County added five cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 131. The county remains at six deaths and had 41 recoveries as of last Friday.
Cass County added one case Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 79. The county remains at two deaths and had 24 recoveries as of last Friday.
More information
To get a diagnostic COVID-19 test, call your doctor to arrange a test or contact a testing site: Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, 833-559-0659; InterCare in Benton Harbor and Bangor, 855-869-6900; Rite Aid in Bridgman, www.riteaid.com; Walmart in Benton Township, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com; Bronson Lakeview Family Care in Paw Paw, 341-7788; or Ascension Lee Medical Group in Dowagiac, 782-1500.
To receive an antibody test from Spectrum Health Lakeland, first call your doctor, then set up an appointment by calling 556-2810.
To find or donate a cloth face covering in Van Buren or Cass counties, visit vbcassdhd.org/fabric-face-covering.
To volunteer in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
To donate to the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund, which will help local COVID-19 response in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, visit www.southwestmichigancares.org.
To see resources, guidelines and tools for how Berrien County plans to reopen businesses safely, read the Berrien ReOpens plan at berrienreopens.org.
For local health information and COVID-19 data for Berrien County, visit www.bchdmi.org/1643/Coronavirus-Disease-COVID-19.
For local health information and COVID-19 data for Van Buren and Cass counties, visit vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.