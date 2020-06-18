Berrien County added just one COVID-19 case Wednesday, along with two recoveries and zero deaths.
The county now has 677 confirmed cases, 590 recoveries, 215 presumed cases, 57 deaths and about 30 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating one COVID-19 patient as of Wednesday morning.
Van Buren County added three cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 186 cases. Cass County added two cases, bringing its total to 105 cases. Neither county recorded deaths Wednesday.
All three counties have seen about 3 percent of their COVID-19 tests coming back positive.