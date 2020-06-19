ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Administration Center in St. Joseph will open to the public Monday for the first time in almost three months, with a few modifications.
“The staff has done a remarkable job of getting ready for the opening,” said Interim Administrator Mike Henry during the Berrien County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.
Like most government buildings, the center at 701 Main St. closed its doors to the public in mid-March due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issuing executive orders to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. While the restrictions have been relaxed, businesses and government agencies are still required to follow guidelines to minimize the spread of the virus.
Visitors and employees must wear face coverings and stay at least six feet away from each other. They will also be screened at the entrance for symptoms of COVID-19.
When contacted after the meeting, Henry said he encourages people to continue to do as much county business online as possible.
Online services include the request for certified birth, death and marriage certificates, which can be done at www.berriencounty.org.
The application for a CPL renewal can be found at www.michigan.gov/ cplrenewal.
County offices in the Administration Center are: Veterans Affairs, County Clerk Vital Records Division, Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Drain Commissioner, Tax Equalization, Community Development, Parks & Recreation, Financial Services, Human Resources and County Administration, according to a joint news release from the county and Spectrum Health Lakeland.
State of emergency
In addition, Berrien County commissioners approved extending the local state of emergency through July 10.
Berrien County Board Chairman Mac Elliott said that COVID-19 statistics continue their welcome downward trend in the county.
But he said that the extension of the state of emergency is required to keep the civil immunity shield in place for volunteers helping with the pandemic, and also so the county remains eligible for state and federal money.
He said the weekly board meetings will continue to be held on Zoom and broadcast live on YouTube for the public to view until further notice.
Animal control
Also opening Monday to the public will be Berrien County Animal Control at 1400 S. Euclid, Benton Township. Only three people from the public will be allowed inside the lobby area at a time. Volunteers can resume working at animal control and will be scheduled to limit the number of people in the building at one time. Saturday hours will resume July 11.
The Public Defender’s Office at 100 Church St., St. Joseph, and at the South County Courthouse at 1205 N. Front St., Niles, will continue to see clients by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 982-8698.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Records Lobby at 919 Port St., St. Joseph, will continue to see patrons by appointment only through July 17. People can make an appointment for the following services: firearms transactions, sex offender registry, fingerprinting and report requests. Appointments will be available 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 983-7141, ext. 7211, or email sheriffrecords@ berriencounty.org.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in Niles will remain closed to the public through July 17.
The Berrien County Health Department’s offices in Benton Harbor, Niles and Three Oaks have resumed full operations by appointment only. Call 926-7121 to make an appointment.
Berrien County Courthouse
The Michigan Supreme Court recently directed all Michigan trial courts to reopen in phases, according to the release.
The Berrien County Trial Court started phase 2 on June 15, which allows for some in-person proceedings, with most court proceedings being done remotely.
Phase 3 will be implemented on July 6 if local COVID-19 statistics continue their downward trend. Phase 3 allows for even more in-person court proceedings.
Only people with appointments with the court or another department in the building will be allowed inside the building during phases 2 and 3.
People are asked to call or email the court prior to coming to the facilities to determine if their business can be handled remotely.
Contact information for all departments housed in the courthouse can be found at the Trial Court COVID-19 response page at www.berriencounty.org/1669/COVID-19, along with additional information regarding the current status of court operations.
Spectrum Health Lakeland
Visitation policies at Spectrum Health Lakeland now allow one visitor per patient and two visitors for every pediatric patient in the hospital. according to the release.
No visitors are allowed in the COVID-19 unit.
Patients under 21 in outpatient settings are allowed to bring one family member. Patients who are minors are allowed two family members.
In the outpatient and ambulatory setting, a patient can bring a family member or guest if they are under 21 and need physical assistance.
Patients under 18 are allowed two family members.
All visitors are required to wear face masks and to undergo a screening before they enter the building.
Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center continue to follow state and federal guidelines and remain closed to all visitors at this time. For special circumstances, including end of life, one visitor meeting certain health criteria will be permitted at these facilities. For more information, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.