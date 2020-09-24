Racism and its impact on health will be looked at virtually Tuesday during the first of four panel discussions being sponsored this fall by Berrien County ALPACT and Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.
Director Sid Mohn of Interfaith Action said that the organizations hosted two forums over the summer to look at the death of George Floyd and the ensuing national and local outcry for a better relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.
"As a result of those two community dialogues, we determined that there were concerns around criminal justice, around law enforcement, around healthcare delivery and around education," he said.
Tuesday's forum, "Racism, Justice and Health Disparities in Access and Outcomes," will start at 6 p.m. To register for the Zoom meeting, send an email to alpactsouthwest@gmail.com or to swmichinterfaithaction@gmail.com. More information can be found on the Facebook page Southwest Michigan ALPACT, the organization's name before it changed to Berrien County ALPACT recently.
Multiple studies have shown that people of color often don't have the same access to quality healthcare as white people do. Mohn said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exaggerated those disparities.
He said the problems are apparent. Now it's time to do something about it.
"These forums are an opportunity to say that we are coming together to look at shared solutions to our shared problems," he said. "How can we take constructive action as a community and not just talk about the issues?"
On the panel are Nikki Britten from the Berrien County Health Department, Dr. Anne Cornell from Riverwood Center, Jeannette Holton from Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, Mary Geegan Middleton from Cassopolis Family Clinic Network, Robin Golliday from Intercare Benton Harbor and Jerry Price from Spectrum Health Lakeland.
A forum on education will be on Oct. 13, on criminal justice will be on Oct. 27 and on law enforcement will be on Nov. 10.
Mohn said panelists will be asked what has their organization done to respond to racism and disparities in the past six months, what is their organization going to do about the problems in the next six months and how can the community help fill in the gaps?
He said that no one is saying that police officers or healthcare workers are bad. Instead, he said they want to talk about how to make things better.
He said the Stronger Together campaign led by Benton Harbor organizer Trenton Bowens illustrates that love is stronger than hate.
"It's a message of unity," he said. "It's a message recognizing our common humanity."