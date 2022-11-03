221103-HP-ray-mcallister-author1-photo.jpg

Author Ray McAllister, of Berrien Center, will soon release his new book “Wingless,” which covers a number of topics including what it means to have a disability.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN CENTER — Ray McAllister has embarked on a new venture with the publishing of his first Christian fantasy book.

Entitled “Wingless,” the book covers a number of topics including what it means to have a disability.