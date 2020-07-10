ST. JOSEPH — As of midnight today, Berrien County will no longer be in a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners on Thursday also approved deactivating the county’s Emergency Operations Center at the end of today.
The emergency was first declared in March and has been extended several times.
Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten told county commissioners that letting the state of emergency sunset won’t have an impact on the health department’s response to the ongoing situation.
“The trends in COVID cases and hospitalizations and deaths have been pretty good over the last couple of weeks,” she said.
But she said there has been a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations over the past few days.
“I would ask that the board be prepared that in the coming weeks or months, we may reach a point where a declaration of a local emergency may become relevant, again,” she said.
County commissioners also approved a contract for up to $7,670 to have an online tool built for the health department by KKzo, a website building company.
Britten said the site will be available to area employers to voluntarily report any workers who have symptoms similar to COVID-19. She said this will help the health department find hot spots quicker, because it takes several days for people to receive their COVID-19 test results.
She said no personal information will be asked for by the website.
But there was some opposition to the contract, with Commissioners Ezra Scott, Teri Freehling and Jon Hinkelman voting against it.
Scott said he doesn’t support the contract because most of the work has already been done without commission approval, he hasn’t been given a copy of the contract to review, plus he doesn’t like having county information stored with a private company.
County Administrator Brian Dissette, who started in the position on July 1, said a health department worker gave verbal approval to the company without following proper procedures. He said that the employee has been disciplined, and he is confident it won’t happen again.
Board Chairman Mac Elliott said it was an honest mistake.
“That happens. This was a good faith error and it’s been dealt with,” he said.