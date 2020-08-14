ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners Thursday approved adding nine employees to the county health department to help in its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it wasn’t done without some controversy, and once the grant money funding the positions runs out, the county is under no obligation to keep the workers on.
BCHD Health Officer Nicki Britten said that the department has received $940,000 from the CARES Act for its COVID-19 efforts, which includes $653,000 to be used for the nine positions. Those positions include five contact tracers and three special health coordinators who will provide support to schools and businesses as they strive to put in place the best practices to keep the virus from spreading.
Commissioners further approved the health department using the free Sara Alert software and program to help keep track of the contact tracing more efficiently. Britten said it was developed by the Mitre Corp. and the Association of Public Health Laboratories and has been recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
But Commissioner Ezra Scott said that he is always leery when a third party has access to county data. In fact, he said that he’s against contact tracing altogether.
Britten said that when they do the contact tracing, they find out who the infected person has had contact with and let the people know that they may have been infected. She said they don’t give the people the name of the infected person. However, sometimes they can figure it out.
She said health departments have been doing contact tracing for decades to protect the public’s health from reportable diseases, including for Lyme disease and food borne outbreaks.
“This is pretty routine stuff that public health has been doing for 50 plus years in this country,” she said.
The problem with COVID-19 is the sheer number of cases needing to be tracked, which is why she said they need more contact tracers and a computer program to track the data.
“We need some sort of technological product that helps us streamline and make that information tracking more efficient,” she said.
Britten said that the information is kept confidential and that the company is simply providing a place to store the data.
“If we can’t let somebody know that they might be ill during their infectious period but before their symptoms start, they can’t take the appropriate precautions to not infect the people in their life,” she said. “We are doing this to protect the public’s health. ... Nobody wants to get their loved ones sick.”
Commissioner Michael Majerek said he supports contact tracing.
“I have parents that are in their 90s,” he said. “I would like to know when somebody has had contact with me that I didn’t know had it just so I stay away from my parents. ... This is another tool in our toolbox that we can use to stifle this epidemic and slow it down because we’re not winning. But we can move forward.”
Voting with Scott against using the computer program was Commissioner Jon Hinkelman.
Some of the commissioners said they oppose adding the nine employees as full-time workers. Instead, they said they wanted them hired as temporary or contract workers.
Voting against adding the nine employees were Scott, Hinkelman and Commissioners Don Meeks and Teri Freehling.