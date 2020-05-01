ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County voters will decide in August if three countywide millages will be renewed.
The millages are for financial support of law enforcement and public safety (0.35 mills), the 911 emergency system (0.45 mills) and the senior centers (0.3 mills).
County commissioners Thursday approved putting the millage renewal requests on the Aug. 4 primary ballot. If passed, the three requests will extend how long the millages are collected for four years – from 2021 through 2024.
The millages are expected to raise in their first year almost $2.9 million for law enforcement and public safety, $3.7 million for the 911 emergency system, and almost $2.5 million for the senior centers.
In addition commissioners approved renewing the 0.1 millage for the county’s parks for four years – from 2020 to 2023. That renewal does not have to be approved by voters. It is expected to raise $825,291 in its first year.
There was no discussion on the millage renewals, which were approved with several other items in the consent calendar.
State of emergency
Also approved was the extension of the state of emergency in Berrien County to May 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This mirrors the state plan.
The county state of emergency was set to expire Thursday.
Board Chairman Mac Elliott said the extension doesn’t mean that the county’s situation has gotten worse. Instead, he said that the situation is looking better.
“But we still need the extension of the statutory civil immunity that only comes while we have a declaration of emergency in place.” he said. “That statute provides that no one can be sued for any action taken in furtherance of the declaration that this board makes for any property loss or personal injury that may have incidentally resulted from those official actions taken.”
He said the protection also covers volunteers working under county supervision.
Elliott also said the declaration is further needed so the county can continue to receive help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“There’s a long list of things that we are eligible for because we have that declaration,” he said.
The state of emergency was originally declared on March 26, then extended on April 2.
Meeting canceled
Commissioners canceled the night meeting of May 7 and do not expect to meet at all on that day, unless it becomes necessary.
The board’s next meeting is expected to be on May 14. Members are unsure if it will be conducted virtually or in person.
In addition, commissioners passed honorary resolutions for two county employees who died recently – Paul Granigan and Damon Nichols.
Granigan, 52, was a lifelong resident of Berrien County who died April 18. He was the business manager for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office since 2010.
Nichols, 45, was also a lifelong resident of the county who died April 22. He was a public safety dispatcher with the county’s 911 center since 2010.
In other business, commissioners approved:
- buying software from Word Systems Inc. to update the 911 system, for $49,146;
- accepting a Heart of Cook grant of $1,500 to provide support for breastfeeding.