ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 10:30 a.m. Thursday via the county’s YouTube channel as commissioners comply with state orders that large groups not meet in person.
County Administrator Bill Wolf said that commissioners will meet via the app Zoom, with residents able to watch the live transmission on YouTube. Residents can find the correct channel by searching online for “Berrien County, Michigan” and looking for the county’s seal.
Wolf said residents can participate in the public comments portion by signing up on the channel and typing their comments in the chat area. Participants will be required to state their full name and municipality, as required in the board’s bylaws.
The agenda, which hasn’t been posted yet, will be available at www.berriencounty.org, by clicking on “Agendas and Minutes” under the “Your Government” tab.
“There’s nothing too exciting on the agenda, but we have a few things that need taking care of,” Wolf said.
He said a recording of the meeting will be available online for a few days after the meeting.
Anyone with questions can contact the administration office by calling 983-7111, ext. 8095, fax 983-5788, or email akrieger@berriencounty.org.
Berrien County facilities were closed to the public on March 23. Many services are still available via telephone, email and fax, or through the website.