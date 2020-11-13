BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) on Thursday changed how it is reporting the number of people recovered from COVID-19.

Recovered now refers to the number of people who had a confirmed COVID-19 test results and are alive 30 days after referral.

BCHD officials said this change was to better match the definition used in surrounding counties as well as the state, and to adapt to changes in contact tracing.

This means that out of a total of 3,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County, only about 1,881 have recovered, based on the new definition.

Based on the number of recoveries reported Wednesday, there were about 1,100 people reported as recovered that technically haven’t yet recovered, based on the new definition.

This dramatically changes the number of active cases in the county, as there are now about 1,401 people who have had a positive test but have not yet recovered or died.

Also, Berrien County reported another COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 93.

In addition, Berrien County recorded 134 new confirmed and four new presumed COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Spectrum Health Lakeland was steady again on Thursday, with 47 COVID-19-positive patients admitted. That’s still up from 37 last Thursday.

Spectrum Health Lakeland and the BCHD will provide a live update of the local pandemic outlook, at 12:30 p.m. today on the Spectrum Health Lakeland Facebook page.

Van Buren County recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Cass County added 28. No new deaths were recorded in either county.

Pleas for help

Spectrum Health, Versiti Blood Centers and officials with the state issued pleas for help Thursday regarding COVID-19.

“We must change this trajectory of community spread,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in an email to patients. “This is why we need our community’s help and support. We need to flatten this curve like we did last spring.”

In addition, the supply of convalescent plasma, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients, is dwindling.

The need for COVID convalescent plasma at hospitals served by Versiti has doubled in the last four weeks and is expected to continue to increase very rapidly as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, according to a news release.

“We are facing a critical need,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical officer at Versiti. “Without intervention from the community, we face the very real possibility that we won’t be able to fill orders for patients in hospitals we serve. This important therapy cannot be manufactured. It comes from generous volunteer donors in our communities who have recovered from COVID and now are able to help hospitalized patients in those very same communities.”

Individuals who have previously donated COVID convalescent plasma are asked to call 877-BE-A-HERO to make another appointment. CCP donors are generally eligible to donate up to 12 times.

Those who are interested in donating COVID convalescent plasma for the first time are asked to visit versiti.org/covid19plasma.

Testing

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to a known case or work outside the home, you can get tested at many area locations.

Those locations include Benton Harbor High School, InterCare Community Heath in Benton Harbor and Bangor, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Harbor, Hope Community Church in Niles, and the Rite Aid pharmacies in Bridgman and Niles.

The drive-up testing site at the Center for Outpatient Services, along Hollywood Road in St. Joseph, has moved operations to the rear of the building to better shelter employees during the colder months ahead. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find all COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan, visit https://bit.ly/35yZX6g.