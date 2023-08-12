Berrien County coalition distributes signs for suicide prevention line

Jayme Bendoski has struggled with her mental health in the past.
The owner of Full Circle Cafe in Stevensville said the most important thing she did was reach out to various resources for help. That is one of the reasons Bendoski joined a growing number of residents and business owners who are placing signs on their properties to raise awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
“We’ve had employees that have struggled with mental health issues,” she said. “We’re hoping, as parents and employers, to use our business as a platform to support this cause.”
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or those looking to help them. The lifeline connects callers with a trained listener who can provide support and information about resources available in the caller’s area. The crisis line is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day.
The line is now active across the United States, and has been in place in Michigan for a year. Signs promoting the lifeline are now popping up throughout Berrien County, in an effort to raise awareness.
Bendoski placed two of the signs in her mother’s yard, which she said is more visible from the road than her own yard, and two outside of her Stevensville business. She said she’s also put up posters about 988 in the restrooms at Full Circle Cafe, and employees and customers have commented on them.
“I had one customer ask me how to get some of the signs,” she said.
Despite efforts by the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the number of suicides in the county has not gone down over the past few years, and the organization is working to change that. The county averages 21 suicides a year.
The group’s latest initiative is a drive to raise awareness of the suicide crisis lifeline put in place a year ago in Michigan. Statistics have shown the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is working in other areas of the state. But it’s had a slow start in Berrien County.
The coalition is urging residents and business owners to place signs on their property to encourage people to call 988 if they or someone they know are struggling with depression or another crisis that could lead to suicide.
Jacquie Blackwell, a mental health coach and owner of the Amazing Learning Center in Stevensville, said the age group most vulnerable to suicide are 18- to 25-year-olds, along with middle-aged men. She said the most vulnerable time period is between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Blackwell said she personally took a call at 11 p.m. one night from a client who was struggling. She said he was driving and encouraged him to pull over and talk with her. She said she stayed on the phone with him until he got home and went to bed.
“He contacted me a few weeks ago and told me I saved his life,” Blackwell said.
That, in part, is why she has placed two of the 988 signs along Red Arrow Highway near her business.
The coalition is providing the signs, along with posters that can be placed in windows or inside businesses – free of charge.
Kristen Jones, chairwoman of the coalition, said the organization ordered 350 of the yard signs and, as of this week, all but 20 have been picked up for placement at homes and businesses. She said more signs will likely be ordered next week.
Jones said coalition leaders are encouraging community members to ask their local schools and churches to put a message on their electronic signs about 988 this summer. So far, the Buchanan, Lakeshore and St. Joseph school districts have done so. The signs say “988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call. Text. Chat.”
The Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition was founded 10 years ago by Trent and Lyn Watford, whose son, Nathan Watford, took his own life in 2010 at age 20 while serving in the U.S. Navy. The St. Joseph couple said they later discovered Nathan had suffered for years from undiagnosed depression.
Jones said the 988 crisis line will be promoted at a veterans event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Berrien County Conference Center; and at a Recovery Life Rally from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Carol’s Hope.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that in the first year 988 was active in the state, 69,000 calls from 41,000 individuals were answered in Michigan. Numbers for specific counties are vague because callers can remain anonymous.
The Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets virtually the third Tuesday of every month. Jones said the organization has about a dozen board members and relies heavily on volunteers to help with fundraising or awareness events.
For more information on the signs or the coalition, people can visit berriencares.org.