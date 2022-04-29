Berrien County commissioners have approved a brownfield plan for a new Speedway gas station to be built at the former site of a hotel fire that killed a mother and five of her children in Sodus Township.
ST. JOSEPH — Sodus Township is set to get a new Speedway gas station and convenience store in the next few months, if everything goes as planned.
Berrien County commissioners Thursday approved making the former Cosmo Extended Stay Motel, at 2699 M-139, a brownfield site. Doing so allows the developers to capture some of the taxes from the increased taxable value of the property for eligible expenses connected to cleaning up the property.