ST. JOSEPH — Making sure everyone in Berrien County has access to high speed internet has been a priority for Berrien County commissioners for over a year.
Next week, they will consider doing more than just talk about it. They will discuss paying $28,500 for a survey to be done by Merit, a nonprofit company, to find out what internet speeds residents are actually experiencing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the need to get high speed internet to everyone even more critical, Commissioner Teri Freehling told commissioners during their meeting Thursday.
She said that according to maps done by the Federal Communications Commission, her farm in Baroda has access to high speed internet. But in reality, she said she doesn’t.
“Precision ag in the agricultural industry is becoming more and more critical and less of a luxury and more of an essential need,” she said.
Then when the pandemic hit, she said she had two young children at home trying to do school work virtually.
“I’ve come to realize that (not having access to high speed internet) is absolutely unacceptable in the day and age that we live in,” she said.
Commissioners passed a resolution in April 2019 stating that having reliable, high speed and affordable access to the internet is crucial to promote the public health and well-being of residents in order to improve their quality of life.
Then in September 2019, a subcommittee of commissioners started meeting with John Egelhaaf, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, to look into how to improve access and what grants are available to help pay for it.
The FCC defines high speed internet as 25 megabits per second for downloads and three megabits for uploads. According to an FCC report put out in April, 94.4 percent of Americans have access to high speed internet.
Egelhaaf said during a presentation to the commissioners that they can’t move forward with inaccurate FCC maps.
Commissioner Jim Curran, who is on the subcommittee with Freehling and Commissioner Ezra Scott, agreed.
“The Merit survey is the first step,” he said. “Before we can even think about applying for any kind of grant funding, we have to do this.”
Administrator Brian Dissette said they are expecting grants to become available in 2021.
Their next meeting is at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Meetings are held via Zoom and can be watched on the county’s YouTube channel.