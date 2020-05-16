ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners hope to have a new county administrator hired by the time the current administrator, Bill Wolf, retires on June 12.
Chairman Mac Elliott said this week that the board will interview a candidate this coming Thursday.
He declined to release the person’s name, saying he needs to make sure that the person’s current employer knows that the person applied for the county administrator position.
“This is consistent with discussions that I’ve had with you individually and that we’ve had informally in small groups over the last few weeks,” he said during the board’s virtual meeting this week.
Elliott previously said a committee of five commissioners went through 15 applications and narrowed them down to one.
After the meeting, he said that the May 21 virtual meeting will start at 10:30 a.m., with the candidate being interviewed at 11 a.m. or earlier if commissioners finish with county business early. Residents can find the meeting streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel. Comments and questions can be made via the chat.
“I think we’re in a good spot now, and I look forward to Thursday and anticipate we’ll have someone onboard in the very near future,” Elliott said.
Elliott said that after the candidate is interviewed, commissioners may ask that another candidate be interviewed or may authorize that contract negotiations start with that person.