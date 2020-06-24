ST. JOSEPH — A forum to discuss ways policies can be changed to stop systemic racism in Berrien County will be at 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.
“We’ve marched in both cities (of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor) and across the bridge, and we’re going to continue to march,” said Gwen Swanigan, the sponsor of the forum through the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation. “Now it’s time to come to the table and get some questions answered and some solutions to the pollution of what’s been going on with our policing.”
She said law enforcement leaders from both cities will be at the Berrien County Community and Police Forum to answer questions.
“We want to hear how they’re going to change the policies and procedures and hold them to a higher accountability to getting this change done,” she said. “We’re not just going to be talking. Before we get up from that table Friday evening, we want some things put in place, some timelines, ... on how the change is going to happen.”
She said chairs will be placed 6 feet apart and participants are asked to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Enough is enough,” she said. “Our Black lives matter.”
More information can be found on the “Berrien County Community and Police Forum For Justice” event page on Facebook.