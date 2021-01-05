New COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continue to trend downward, as hospitalizations hold steady.
The county recorded 277 new cases last week, compared to 344 the week before and 493 the week before that.
Berrien County did see a slight rise in new COVID cases this weekend over last. The county recorded 139 new cases New Year’s weekend, while it recorded 76 Christmas weekend.
That could be a result of more testing being done last week, as average percent positivity has gone back up slightly over 10 percent, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
December saw about 2,292 COVID cases. That’s compared to 3,628 in November and 972 in October.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland stayed in the 40s over the New Year’s weekend, with 48 patients admitted Monday morning. Last Monday, the hospital reported 42 patients admitted.
Deaths and recoveries continue to bring the number of active cases in the county down.
Berrien County ended the year at 170 COVID-19 deaths and added two more on Jan. 1. December was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Berrien County, at 61 deaths.
With recoveries added in, the county stands at 1,805 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from 2,220 last Monday and 2,954 the Monday before that.
In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 8,886 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6,909 recoveries, 172 deaths and 686 presumed cases. That’s an additional 41 presumed cases since last Monday.
Local health officials continue to work to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Dec. 30, Berrien County has vaccinated 5,025 people, Cass County has vaccinated 700 and Van Buren County has vaccinated 1,000, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
No new school COVID-19 outbreaks were reported this week by the state. That is due to many schools being on winter break. Just three outbreaks were reported in the whole state.
Five new resident cases, 14 resident deaths and eight new staff cases were reported across all Berrien, Cass and Van Buren county long-term care facilities last week, according to the state’s report on Monday. That’s a decline from early December, when many new cases were being reported in multiple long-term care facilities each week.
Van Buren/Cass
New COVID-19 cases continue to slow in Cass County, but rose slightly in Van Buren County over the long weekend.
Cass County has recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday. During the same number of days over the Christmas holiday, the county added 70 new cases.
Van Buren County has recorded 165 new cases since last Wednesday. During the previous long weekend, the county had added 71 new cases.
Both counties also added one additional COVID death over the five-day period, bringing Cass County’s death toll to 44 and Van Buren’s to 73.