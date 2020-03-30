The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County jumped to 29 on Sunday, up from 22 reported Saturday.
Van Buren County still has four positive cases and Cass County is now up to four.
For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/corona virus.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will provide updates on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/ covid-19.
The Berrien County Health Department will provide updates on its website, www. bchdmi.org, on social media, and at its hotline, 1-800-815-5485.