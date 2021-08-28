Berrien County continues to see a increase in new COVID-19 cases, along with a rise in COVID-19 vaccinations.
The county recorded 231 new cases between last Thursday and this Thursday. The county had recorded 129 new cases last week and 120 new cases the week before.
The county is gaining about 35 new cases a day, according to the Berrien County Health Department. The percentage of tests coming back positive is at about 11.5 percent. Last week, it was at 10.7 percent.
One COVID-19 death was recorded this week, along with 52 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 549 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 371 last Thursday and 262 the Thursday before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,784 presumed cases, 282 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,796 recoveries.
The average number of COVID-positive hospitalizations a day at Spectrum Health Lakeland rose to 18 this week. That’s up from an average of 13 a day last week and 10 per day the week before.
These hospitalizations include people being treated for COVID and those that are positive and being treated for something else.
On Thursday, three of the 22 COVID-positive patients admitted were in the intensive care unit.
A vaccine uptick
Berrien County has seen an increase in COVID-19 vaccine uptake over the last three weeks.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,101 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 1,027 doses, and the week before, 948 doses.
As of Thursday, 135,803 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 62,495 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 55.6 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 51.6 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 55.4 percent with at least one dose and 51.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County stayed steady this week, while numbers continued to rise in Cass County. Both counties remain in the high transmission level.
Van Buren County recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. Last week, the county had also recorded 90 new cases.
Cass County recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week, the county had recorded 56 new cases.
The number of tests coming back positive slowed in Van Buren County this week from 11.8 percent to 10.9 percent. Cass County’s percent positivity stayed the same at 16.7 percent, according to state data.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 7,098 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths. Cass County has recorded 5,088 COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 59.5 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 54.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 58.7 percent with one dose and 54.2 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 39 percent of residents with at least one dose and 35.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 38.8 percent with one dose and 35.4 percent fully vaccinated.